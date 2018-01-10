Two guys create niche in taking down Christmas lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. ALBANS, MO - These two guys are pretty skilled when it comes to hooks and ladders.

No, they`re not firemen, but Wednesday they were saving the day for many homeowners.

“Today is holiday light takedowns,” says Kevin Wolf, Wall to Wall Cleaning Services.

“We probably do an average of about ten to 15 a day. A lot of it depends on weather and how big the jobs are because some can take from ten to 15 minutes to an hour or two.”

For this cleaning company, they`ve built a Christmas cottage industry, beginning in September and October installing lights

They`ll spend the rest of January taking them down.

“We make all the lines for the gutters and peaks and put certain colors on each end,” says Wolf.

For Cody and Kevin, the two-man crew from Wall to Wall cleaners, the warm weather Wednesday was an opportunity to take down some Christmas lights.

But before each strand gets bundled, zip tied, color coded and stored safely until next year, the team sketches out each home.

That way, the lights are kept organized for eight months from now when they come back to re-install the Christmas lights all over again.

"We do have to be careful which is why we use the poles and in some instances, we`re able to grab the cord and line and yank them down in a careful manner," says Wolf.

LED lights allow more leeway as opposed to incandescent bulbs, which cost more in the long run.

Thus, explaining why, you`re seeing warmer white t lights outlining homes in the heartland.

But this reporter wants to know how to avoid the dreaded jumbled pile of lights after Christmas has come and gone.

“Honestly that happens with many lights which are smaller than these,” says Wolf. “These are commercial grade C7 LED bulbs. They work great as long as we zip tie them, store them up and there`s no way they can get tangled.”