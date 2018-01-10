× More than 150 new job openings at St. Louis Arch

ST. LOUIS – The Gateway Arch is hiring! With renovations at the new visitor center and museum complete, the Arch and its partner organizations are increasing staffing ahead of the grand opening.

More than 150 new jobs will be available. These employment opportunities include, but are not limited to: tour guides, gift store sales associates, ticketing agents, park guides, custodial staff, photographers, and administrative positions.

Interested applicants can visit www.GatewayArchJobs.com to see the full list of openings and additional information on applying.