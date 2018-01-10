× Man wearing arm sling robs Edwardsville credit union

EDWARDSVILLE, Il. _Police in Edwardsville are searching for a man who robbed a credit union Wednesday, Jan. 10. The incident happened around 11:43a.m. at the 1st Mid-America Credit Union located at 1702 Troy Road.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’05”, wearing sunglasses and a white hoodie. His left arm was in a blue sling.

Police say the man entered the credit union, approached the teller and provided a note demanding money. He fled the scene on foot, with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Edwardsville Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Illinois State Police and the FBI are working to identify and locate this suspect.

If you can identify this man or have information regarding the robbery contact Detective Sergeant Lybarger of the Edwardsville Police Department at (618) 656.2131.