Louis Maull Co. to be sold; barbecue sauce saved
ST. LOUIS – A beloved staple of the St. Louis barbecue scene may be saved after all, following concerning reports about the company’s future.
The Louis Maull Company is negotiating the sale of its barbecue sauce brands. A company representative said the deal could be completed in 7 to 10 days.
The identity of the buyer has not been revealed, but is said to have “strong St. Louis connections.”
The Maull’s barbecue sauce plant had stopped filling orders to grocery stores. Customers visiting the company website had been greeted with a banner saying, “…unable to process any orders.”
On Tuesday, the Maull’s plant, located north of downtown St. Louis, appeared to be shut down. No one was answering the phone.
Two recent court judgments against Maull’s, one for a food broker and another for a transportation company, totaled nearly $90,000. Both were awarded judgments representatives from Maull’s repeatedly failed to show up in court.
The company released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:
The Louis Maull Company is in negotiations for the sale of the Maull’s BBQ sauce brands. We anticipate closing on the transaction in the next 7-10 days. The potential buyer is a St. Louis company with strong St. Louis connections. It is anticipated that the brand will continue to be manufactured in St. Louis. The Louis Maull Company expects that the buyer will continue to serve our customers by providing the superior Maull’s BBQ sauce just has we have since 1928. We are the oldest BBQ sauce brand in America and this transaction will ensure that the Maull’s brand continues to grow and expand. Our goal was to ensure that Maull’s brand remains a St. Louis tradition. “Don’t baste your barbeque , Maull it.”