Eight-year-old girl shot while sleeping in bed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Police are investigating after an eight-year-old girl was shot overnight in north St. Louis County. It happened around 3:34 a.m. in the 10400 block of Count Drive.

Officers with the North County Precinct arrived to find the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspect shot numerous times into the home. One bullet traveled through the walls and struck the girl. She was sleeping in her bedroom.

Officials say she was home with numerous members of her family at the time.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the case.

If you have any information contact the St. Louis County Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477.)