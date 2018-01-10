Driver arrested after police chase through north county

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGETON, Mo. – Bridgeton police chased a car overnight Wednesday after the driver struck an officer and sped off.

According to police, the Bridgeton officer who was hit by the car was not seriously hurt. In fact, he wasn’t even transported to a hospital.

The chase began shortly after 1 a.m. in the parking lot of the Lodge Hotel on Pennridge.

Bridgeton Police Captain Steve James said a Bridgeton officer saw what he thought was a suspicious car in a parking lot with two people inside of it. As the officer was talking with one of the people outside of the car, James said the driver backed the car into the officer then left.

After that, the chase was on.

The pursuit went onto eastbound Interstate 270.

A short time later, St. Louis County police threw down spike strips on I-270 east near 367. The car that Bridgeton police were chasing ran over the spike strips, puncturing at least one of the tires. The car kept on going for a time but then stopped in a QT parking lot on Lilac just south of I-270.

James said the driver was taken into custody there. He was the only person in the vehicle arrested.

James said the driver was wanted, but he would not reveal any more details because warrants have not yet been obtained.