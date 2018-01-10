Donate to Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis for a chance to win a new car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Time is running out, only two weeks left to donate to one or all of our Spirit of St. Louis charities: Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis, BackStoppers, or the St. Louis Area Food Bank.

For every $10 donation, you will be entered to win a Toyota Camry, GMC Canyon, or Mazda CX-5, courtesy of the Bommarito Automotive Group.

Kathryn is just one of the Variety kids whose life has been drastically improved by the work from people at Variety. The nonprofit organization provides all kinds of services for patients with disabilities. Just last year, Kathryn got a new power chair from Variety with lots of special features like a stander.

Kathryn's mother, Julie Kerckhoff, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to talk about the wonderful work Variety does for kids.