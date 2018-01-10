Court Documents: St. Louis woman faked her own kidnapping and robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis Police investigation revealed a woman who reported being kidnapped and robbed near St. Louis University last January, lied about it.

Janielle Phillips, 27, is charged with making a false police report.

Phillips reported that she was a victim on January 18, 2017.

According to the charging documents, Phillips later admitted to providing false information to police and that the story she had told police never happened.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest.

Chesterfield Police arrested her in May 2017 for trying to shoplift. According to police, they found Alprazolam and methamphetamine in her purse.

She was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

In 2013, KTVI/KPLR interviewed Phillips after she, her unborn baby and 6-year-old son were hit by a speeding car as they walked near Grand and Natural Bridge. At the time, the mother of five said surviving the accident gave her a new lease on life. "It taught me that I can never give up, I have five children to look after."