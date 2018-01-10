Caseyville police looking for motel carjacking suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Police are looking for the men who carjacked two different women within a few days at the Motel 6 in Caseyville. Police said the suspects might have pointed an assault rifle at the victims.

Police said a woman in her 20s was carjacked in the motel parking lot Sunday afternoon. Then on Tuesday night, a woman in her 50s was carjacked in the same parking lot shortly after 11 p.m.

"The victims are very shaken up. The second victim is very upset and very shaken," said Caseyville Police Chief Thomas Coppotelli.

Police provided Fox 2/KPLR 11 with surveillance video that shows a red SUV pulling into the motel parking lot. They said they want to talk to anybody who might know who was driving.

They said shortly after the SUV pulled into the parking lot, a black man was seen walking from the area. They said that man, who they are calling a suspect, is wearing a black coat, blue cap, dark pants, and white shoes in the video.

If you have information, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or the Caseyville Police Department at 618-344-2151.

Motel 6 issued the following statement:

“Motel 6 is aware of the incident that occurred at the property located in Caseyville, IL. The safety and well-being of our guests and employees is paramount to Motel 6 and we are fully cooperating with the authorities. This incident is under investigation, and all media inquiries should be directed to the local authorities.”