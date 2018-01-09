Woman sentenced in revenge stabbing at GM plant

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, MO – A Florissant woman has pleaded guilty to assault, armed criminal action and trespassing charges related to an incident that happened at the GM plant in Wentzville Missouri back in February 2017.

The incident in question was stabbing that occurred at the plant when 28-year-old Alicia J. Turner attacked a female forklift operator because she was having an affair with her husband.

Turner admitted to tasing and incapacitating the woman and stabbing her several times.

The victim was transported to the hospital with suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Tuesday Turner was sentenced to 7-years in prison.