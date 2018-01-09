Three local schools affected by national social media threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZELWOOD, Mo. _At least three St. Louis area high schools are hoping for normal school days today after they were involved in social media threats targeting school districts nationwide. Investigators have determined that the threats were not credible and at least one teen was taken into custody.

One threat showed a gun, told people not to go to school yesterday and made a racial slur. Hazelwood West was placed on lockdown for a time while police investigated the situation.

Other similar social media pictures threatened schools in several other states including Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Virginia. One district in Ohio even closed. Two other local high schools, that were included in the social media threats, were Belleville West High School and Mascoutah High School.

Extra security was provided at both of those schools yesterday.

Police investigating the situation think the threats made to the St. Louis area high schools were copies of a post that was originally created by a Virginia teen. It has been reported that police Virginiania did arrest a juvenile arrest in connection with a threat made to a district there.

Belleville police say they identified a male juvenile person of interest in their case. They say that person has been interviewed and the investigation there is continuing.

Mascoutah police say the photograph in their case using the letters 'MHS' was related to another school in Virginia. Hazelwood West, Belleville West, and Mascoutah high schools are all open today.