Fire fighter rescues cat from vehicle wheel well

FLORISSANT, MO - Florissant Valley Fire Protection District Engineer Shawn Luter is the man in the video carefully taking the cat out of the car.

He said on Sunday around noon two people pulled up to the station and told him they might have a cat stuck in their car. Luter popped the hood and didn’t see anything but then felt around some more and discovered the furry friend in the wheel well. He took off the wheel and then the wheel well cover.

Inside Luter found a small black cat. He said the cat was not panicked or hurt and easily came out of the car.

The drivers took the cat back to their neighborhood to see if they could find the owner.