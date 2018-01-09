Double fatal accident in Jefferson County

Posted 9:58 pm, January 9, 2018

CEDAR HILL, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal accident in Jefferson County Missouri.  The accident happened around 6:45 pm Cedar Hill Missouri at Missouri State Route 30 and Cedar Hill Road.

The highway patrol says a vehicle traveling eastbound on 30 lost control and was struck by a pickup truck.  Both of the occupants of the eastbound vehicle were ejected and died at the scene.  A third person was transported to the hospital for treatment.  That person’s condition is unknown.

The patrols accident reconstruction team has taken over the investigation.

 