CEDAR HILL, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a double fatal accident in Jefferson County Missouri. The accident happened around 6:45 pm Cedar Hill Missouri at Missouri State Route 30 and Cedar Hill Road.

The highway patrol says a vehicle traveling eastbound on 30 lost control and was struck by a pickup truck. Both of the occupants of the eastbound vehicle were ejected and died at the scene. A third person was transported to the hospital for treatment. That person’s condition is unknown.

The patrols accident reconstruction team has taken over the investigation.