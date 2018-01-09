Chesterfield police searching for wristwatch thieves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - Chesterfield police need your help identifying who they're calling a 2018 version of Thelma and Louise. On Monday, two women stole $180.00 worth of Casio wristwatches from Walmart.

The "wristwatch wranglers” as police are calling them, then sped off in a red Nissan Sentra with no license plate. Two men were also inside that vehicle.

Officers say they drove recklessly through the area of THF Boulevard in an attempt to get away so officers backed off of a pursuit out of concern for the public.

If you have seen these women, you're asked to call Chesterfield police at 636-537-3000.