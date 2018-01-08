St. Louis County releases request for proposal for former site of Jamestown Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY - A longtime North St. Louis County eyesore is one step closer to seeing new life.

On Monday, County Executive Steve Stenger only spoke with FOX 2 saying that the county is looking for developers to offer bids on what could go in the place of the now-closed Jamestown Mall.

“What’s probably best there is some type of a mixed use on the premises, as a mixed-use offers some kind of a diversification,” Stenger said.

Stenger said that the county is trying to make the potential plans into a reality similar to the transformation happening with the Crossings at Northwest.

“If you look out there, we now see traffic jams at Northwest Plaza,” Stenger said, “it’s where we weren’t seeing traffic, we were seeing a dilapidated mall and it has turned into a mixed-use development.”

People living and working nearby Jamestown Mall said that they’re ready for something better to take over the 140 acres that used to be home to the mall.

“My proposal would be for something like a multiplex,” said Robert Longhibler, “something that will have bumper cars, theaters or a skating rink, something that would draw a good crowd and keep teenagers close to home.”

For some people, another mall going in its place wouldn’t be so bad either.

“When we go to the mall, we have to go to West County, South County or Mid Rivers, there is nothing over in North County,” said Barbara Smith.

“Senior citizens, we need somewhere to shop.”

Some other neighbors said that they aren’t sure what they want to see on the site suggesting instead cleaning up what they said is rampant crime.

“When you’re having that on a daily basis it’s not conducive to any business wanting to go in there,” said Karin Briscoe, “so unless they change the dynamics of this area it won’t matter what they put in there, it’ll go bad.”

Anyone looking to send in a development proposal has until April 20.

Interested developers are required to include a project description including dimensions, design concepts and features.

Proposals can be submitted online at:

http://stlpartnership.com/

http://stlouisco.com/Jamestown