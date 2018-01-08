They took to the streets of Soulard for a ridiculously comfortable pub crawl. MC Jody Rhew hosted the STL Onsie Crawl on Saturday, January 6th as hundreds of participants released their inner spirit animal and threw on their favorite onesie for some winter time fun.
PICTURES: St Louis Onesie Pub Crawl in Soulard
-
Soulard Holiday Parlour Tour
-
Man shot by person with BB gun in Soulard
-
One of the best haunted houses in America is in St. Louis
-
Business increases for bars and restaurants for pre-Thanksgiving celebrations
-
Authorities seek suspect behind one-man crime spree in St. Louis area
-
-
Dine out fundraiser for injured Arnold officer Ryan O’Connor
-
Winter sees increase in preventable child deaths
-
Surveillance video captures suspects breaking into restaurants in south St. Louis
-
Dining out in support of wounded Arnold police officer
-
Communities rally behind wounded Arnold police officer with ‘dine out’ event
-
-
Planned drug treatment center runs into opposition in St. Charles County
-
Mom, 1-year-old son’s limbs severed after attempting to crawl under train
-
Amber alert cancelled for missing 5-month-old baby