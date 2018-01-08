× Mitt Romney treated for prostate cancer over the summer; prognosis is good

“He was treated surgically by Dr. Thomas Ahlering at UC Irvine Hospital in California,” the source said. “His prognosis is good; he was successfully treated.” The source did not provide additional details.

Romney, the 70-year-old former governor of Massachusetts, is being widely encouraged to run for Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch’s seat in 2018. Hatch announced last week he would retire from the Senate.

Romney spoke to President Donald Trump over the phone Thursday, a White House official confirmed to CNN. Details of their conversation have not been released.

By Jake Tapper and Maegan Vazquez, CNN