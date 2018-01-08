Man charged with DWI after striking two girls on sidewalk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Sujeet Gurung, 25, is charged with three counts of DWI and leaving the scene of an accident.

According to court documents, Gurung was driving "at a high rate of speed" near South Grand and Chippewa Streets on Saturday at 6:15 p.m., when he "struck two girls who were on the sidewalk."

Those court documents go on to say: "He drove off after they had hit his windshield and fallen to the ground."

The girls were taken to a local hospital.

Shortly after police say he struck the girls, he rear-ended a car at the intersection of Chippewa Street and Gustine Avenue. The driver of that vehicle was taken to the hospital to get checked out for a possible neck injury.

Police say when they arrived at the second scene, people had already removed Gurung from his car and police noticed "a strong odor of alcohol on his breath and noticed that his eyes were bloodshot and that he had trouble standing and had slurred speech. Court documents show after Gurung's arrest, a breathalyzer tested at nearly three times the legal limit at .226.

He is held in jail on a $75,000 cash only bond.