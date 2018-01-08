× Man and woman found dead in running car in garage

JERSEYVILLE, Ill. – Investigators with the Jerseyville Police Department do not suspect foul play after a man and woman were found dead inside running vehicle parked in a garage.

According to Jerseyville Police Chief Brad Blackorby, officers were called to a home in the 600 block of East Prairie Street just after 7 a.m.

Police found two people, a 31-year-old man and 49-year-old woman, dead inside a garage.

It is believed their deaths were accidental in nature, police said.

Fox 2 News will have more information on this story as it becomes available.