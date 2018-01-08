× Injured Arnold officer escorted to airport for treatment in Colorado

ST. LOUIS, MO — An Arnold police officer wounded in a shooting in December has been making small but significant improvements at a hospital in St. Louis. Officer Ryan O’Connor is now being taken to Colorado for additional treatment. A procession of first responders will be escorting him on I-64 to Spirit Airport after 10am Monday.

Arnold officer Ryan O’Connor was shot in the head by a burglary suspect inside the officer’s police SUV on Dec. 5. The suspect, 29-year-old Chad Klahs, then fatally shot himself.

O’Connor underwent a five-hour surgery initially and has endured additional surgeries since then as well as a medically induced coma.

Arnold police posted an update from O’Connor’s family on the department’s Facebook page last Thursday. The posting says O’Connor is breathing on his own and the ventilator has been removed. It says the family was surprised when he opened his eyes.

O’Connor is married with four children. You can donate to a GoFundMe account set up to support his family here.