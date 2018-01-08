Hero dog saves family from house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Matt Beaudreau said around 2 a.m. Sunday morning their dog River started barking. He said he took her outside and thought he smelled something weird but went back to bed.

Then 15 minutes later River started barking again. This time Matt and his wife Laura got up and they could definitely smell that something was burning. Matt said they searched the house and when they opened the garage door they saw flames and smoke.

Matt and Laura have three kids. Their two sons were sleeping in the basement right by the garage the night of the fire. They quickly gathered their three kids and got everyone outside. Matt said by that time the fire had spread to the front porch.

Matt said the home has multiple working smoke detectors that did go off after they opened the door to the garage. He said if River had not alerted them as soon as he did he doesn’t know if they would have all had time to get out.

The family doesn’t know yet what started the fire. Right now they are staying with family members.