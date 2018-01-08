Ballwin police issue endangered silver advisory for missing adult

BALLWIN, MO – The Ballwin Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory or 75-year-old Robert Arata of Ballwin. Police say Mr. Arata was last seen Monday evening at 6:40 pm when he left his home en route to the First Congressional Church in Webster Groves Missouri.

Arata recently suffered a stroke that has left him with memory loss and dementia.

He was last seen wearing blue checkered jacket and black pants. He is a white male, 5’11 “, 196 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes.

He’s driving a black 2007 Ford Focus with Missouri license plate KD6E1Z.

If you’ve seen Robert Arata or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 or Ballwin Police Department at 636-229-2941.