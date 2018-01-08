× 4 vehicle accident kills 1 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Jefferson County. The accident happened around 6 pm Monday night near Highland Baptist Church Road and Highway A just north of Hillsboro.

Authorities say the accident involved 4 vehicles, one had broken down and two other cars had stopped to help when the fourth vehicle struck one of the other vehicles.

The accident killed one person and injured 3 others.

The driver of the vehicle that struck one of the other vehicles stayed at the scene along with others involved in the accident.

Accident reconstruction is investigating the incident.

The person killed in the accident has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.