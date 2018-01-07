Weather and temperatures hampering efforts to fix water main breaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Missouri American Water temporarily halted repair work Sunday due to the threat of icy road conditions. The extreme cold snap has kept the company from being able to keep up with an unprecedented number of repairs.

Spokesman Brian Russell said 47 crews were working Sunday to try and catch up on a 200-call backlog. The company has been averaging approximately 70 repairs a day but water main breaks have not subsided. Russell said the company has made more than 500 repairs since December 31st.

Russell praised crews for working long hours during a two-week stretch where temperatures have not been above the freezing mark and encourages customers to continue to report any water main breaks they see.

“We are making steady progress,” said Russell. “We’re getting to a point where we’re finally starting to fix more than are coming in so I think we’re going to get there pretty soon.”