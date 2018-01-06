St. Louisans stock up ahead of Sunday’s winter storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - As we await the next round of the bitter cold and icy roads, some St. Louisans are preparing early and stocking up on the essentials.

Zach Boner is the manager is Ace Hardware store in Maryland Heights.

“Ice scrappers are the main thing, salt, ice melt,” Boner said.

The manager said when the wintry weather moves in, supplies move out and customers start asking more questions.

“They ask what’s better for ice,” he said. “Like rock salt, there’s ice melt. What’s better for the concrete. People are most worried about what is better for the concrete.”

Boner recommends grabbing what you need before the ice freezes and the snow starts to fall.

It’s that advice Halee Oliver is using before she hunkers down.

“I bought some ice and I’m bundling up going grocery shopping,” Oliver said.

Single digit temperatures are all the warning Oliver says she needs to stay in the house.

“Just in case the roads aren’t clear you already have what you have at home,” she said.

150+ people die on average each year from consumer product-related carbon monoxide. Knowledge and awareness are the keys to protecting your family. Learn more about the dangers of carbon monoxide at https://t.co/cHKyQzMSmh pic.twitter.com/6FFNeZBSSP — Monarch Firefighters (@MonarchOutreach) January 7, 2018

Please be aware of changing weather conditions on Sunday. #mowx #winterready https://t.co/M6BWuKE5Dw — MO Public Safety (@MoPublicSafety) January 6, 2018

A wintery mix ❄️ is expected starting afternoon tomorrow/Sunday and continuing into the overnight hours.

Be #ReadySTL #stlwx pic.twitter.com/lZeRiPMEnp — City of St Louis EMA (@CityEMA) January 6, 2018

The latest update for possible winter precipitation! Please, only travel if you must, provide yourself with extra time, and take it slow! #wintersafety #STLTraffic https://t.co/szSUXiIPFt — St Louis County OEM (@StlCoOEM) January 6, 2018