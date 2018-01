Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, Mo. _Sugarfire Smokehouse has "beef" with another barbecue restaurant in the St. Louis area. Sugarfire is accusing Honey Pit Smokehouse in Kirkwood of stealing pictures of food from its website and posting them on Honey Pit's website.

Sugarfire's lawyer, Albert Watkins, has sent a cease and desist letter to Honey Pit. Watkins says "Like barbecue itself, this has the potential for getting real messy real quick."