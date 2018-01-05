× St. Louis County reports record flu season

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Public Health Department is warning residents to be careful as the county is experiencing a record flu season.

Both the city and county have seen an increase in flu cases.

This past week, the county set a record for the highest number of flu cases, with 1,160 confirmed cases of Influenza Type A and 144 cases of Influenza Type B.

County Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan said the most important step in protecting yourself and your family from catching the flu is to get a flu vaccine. In addition to the vaccine, the county health department shared the following standard practices to avoid catching or spreading influenza:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into a tissue or into your sleeve

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth

Try to maintain a distance of three feet between yourself and others

Stay home when you are sick or think you may be getting sick

For additional information about the flu vaccine, visit CDC.gov.