St. Charles man with ‘alt-right’ links faces terrorism charges; investigators find weapons cache

LINCOLN, Neb. - The FBI is accusing a 26-year-old St. Charles man, with links to a white supremacist group, of a terror attack on an Amtrak train in rural Nebraska last October. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Taylor Michael Wilson may also behind two alleged hate crimes in the St. Louis area.

Wilson was allegedly armed when he broke into a secure area of an Amtrak train at around 2am on October 22, 2017. He forced the train headed from Sacramento to St. Louis to stop. They say he then threatened the staff. The FBI says they found Wilson in the engineer's seat, "playing with the controls."

The Journal Star reports that Wilson has a Missouri conceal carry license. He was carrying a loaded .38-caliber handgun in his waistband and a speed loader in his pocket. He also had a backpack with three more speed loaders, a box of ammunition, a knife, tin snips, scissors and a ventilation mask inside.

Staff onboard the train were able to restrain Wilson. Police drove to the train from Oxford and placed him under arrest. He was later charged in Nebraska with felony criminal mischief and use of a deadly weapon during a felony. Wilson is now also facing a federal charge of terrorism attacks and other violence against railroad carriers and against mass transportation systems.

Federal court documents say that in 2016 Wilson pointed a gun at a black woman driving in St. Charles. He also vandalized St. Louis restaurants with "Whites Only" signs last September.

During a search on December 21, 2017, investigators found a fully automatic rifle among the weapons and ammo stockpiled in his home. FBI Special Agent Monte Czaplewski writes that he believes that the firearms and devices were, "obtained in anticipation of engaging in or planning to engage in criminal offenses against the United States."

A relative told investigators that Wilson had been "acting strange." He said Wilson joined an “alt-right” Neo-Nazi group. He traveled with members of the group to the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., and took a shield and bullet proof vest with him.