Dine-out event planned for injured Rock Hill police officer

ST. LOUIS, MO — A dine out event is in the works for injured Rock Hill police officer Matt Crosby. Friends and family are looking to raise money in order to build Crosby a “smart” home. He has been in a wheelchair since he was shot while responding to a domestic dispute in 2010.

The dine out is scheduled to take place Friday January 12th. Right now only about a dozen restaurants are signed up to participate. Organizers are looking for more to join in.

More information: https://www.crosbycrew.org/