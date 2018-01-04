Utility expects metro east boil order to last until Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - A boil water order remains in effect for a big portion of our area in Illinois.

The extreme cold has been blamed for repeated water main breaks. Some schools cancelled classes Thursday because of the water problems.

Officials at the Illinois American Water headquarters said their teams have been very busy with repairing water main breaks, collecting water samples and completing necessary testing. The utility will notify customers when the boil order is lifted.

There were signs posted outside various business and restaurants throughout the metro east as customers remain under a boil order. Many fast food restaurants were staying open and serving customers bottled water.

"We are asking our customers to boil their water before they drink it and before they ingest it for five minutes. This is a precautionary boil order to be safe," said Terry Mackin.

Officials expect the boil water order will be lifted Friday in the early afternoon, barring any unforeseen circumstances. They will notify customers once the boil water order has been lifted. Until then, people should still bring their water to a rolling boil for five minutes prior to using for drinking and cooking.

The frigid temperatures and river levels are causing a number of problems for water systems in the metro east. A conservation request will remain in effect while crews continue to battle frigid temperatures and the effect on its systems. Crews simply ask customers to use no more than they need and to use water wisely. If they need to wash their clothes, they should wait until they have a full load, etc. They will notify customers when this conservation measure is no longer needed.