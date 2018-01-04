ST. LOUIS, Mo. _A new year brings new reasons to get together with family and friends! Celebrating team victories, warming up after some winter fun, or catching up after the holiday season are all great opportunities to share something special at the table.
A Southwest Chicken Chili from Red Gold Tomatoes could be a fun twist on the classic chili recipe. With the southwest spices, cannellini beans and corn, it satisfies without feeling too heavy.
Guess what? This chili is ready in 30 minutes!
Amy Tinnin, A Cup Full of Sass and Red Gold Ambassador, joined Kim Hudson on the 9 a.m. with a sample!
Online Recipe: https://redgoldtomatoes.com/recipes/detail/southwest-chicken-chili
|Heat oil in a large kettle, add onion and garlic and cook until soft. Stir in chicken broth petite diced tomatoes, petite diced tomatoes & green chilies and seasonings. Bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes.
|2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 small onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 (14.5 ounce) can chicken broth
1 (14.5 ounce) can Red Gold® Petite Diced Tomatoes
2 (10 ounce) cans Red Gold® Original Tex-Mex Petite Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, or 2 (10 ounce) cans Huy Fong® Sriracha Diced Tomatoes & Red Chilies
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon ground cumin
|Add beans, corn and chicken; simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.
|
1 (15 ounce) can cannellini beans
|Heat oil in a large kettle, add onion and garlic and cook until soft. Stir in chicken broth petite diced tomatoes, petite diced tomatoes & green chilies and seasonings. Bring to a boil and simmer for 15 minutes.
|2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 small onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 (14.5 ounce) can chicken broth
1 (14.5 ounce) can Red Gold® Petite Diced Tomatoes
2 (10 ounce) cans Red Gold® Original Tex-Mex Petite Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, or 2 (10 ounce) cans Huy Fong® Sriracha Diced Tomatoes & Red Chilies
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon ground cumin
|Add beans, corn and chicken; simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.
|
1 (15 ounce) can cannellini beans