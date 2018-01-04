Skiers, snowboarders at Hidden Valley not phased by brutal cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. - Difficult though it may seem, there are some people who don’t hate this bitterly cold weather. For skiers at Hidden Valley, the consensus was that it’s supposed to be cold. For an outdoor business, these cold temperatures aren’t scaring people. Employees said it is easier for them to make snow in these conditions so the slopes are fast and not slushy, so skiers don’t mind this type of weather.

Earlier this week, the Wildwood Planning Committee voted to recommend to the city council that a zip line operate all 12 months out of the year. The city council will take their final vote on this January 22.