× Former St. Louis County police chief running for county council

CLAYTON, Mo. – Former St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch announced he’ll file to run for a seat on the county council.

Fitch, 56, is running to fill the seat being vacated by Councilwoman Colleen Wasinger, who said Thursday she would not seek a fourth term in office.

Wasinger said Fitch expressed interest in running for her seat.

Fitch worked in the St. Louis County Police Department for 31 years. He retired in 2014 after serving as police chief for more than four years.

Fitch said he’ll announce specifics regarding his platform and possible agenda at a January 17 campaign kickoff event. He’ll be running as a Republican.

Candidates can file for elections beginning February 27.