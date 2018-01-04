× Chick fil A opening restaurant on Hampton at Chippewa

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Chick fil A is opening a new restaurant in the City of St. Louis. Officials say the store, opening on Thursday, January 11, will be located at 3801 Hampton Avenue, near Chippewa in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood.

The company is inviting residents, from select zip codes, to come and be a part of their opening celebration and participate in the First 100 Campout. Each participant who complies with the Official Rules will receive a Grand Prize of one Chick-fil-A Sandwich Meal per week for one year!

Arrive at the restaurant between 5:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on January 10. Go to the restaurant and express your interest in participating in the Giveaway.

According to Chick fil A, if more than 100 people are present, qualified and prepared to participate in the Giveaway as of 6 a.m., the First 100 Participants will be selected via a random Drawing.

The popular chain has more than 10 restaurants throughout the St. Louis area, including a Busch Student Center Dining location on the campus of St. Louis University in Midtown.

To learn more visit: chick-fil-a.com

Zip codes for grand opening celebration: