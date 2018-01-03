Year-round zip line recommended at Hidden Valley Ski Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. _Wildwood's planning committee unanimously recommends approval of a new zip line attraction at the Hidden Valley Ski Resort. Dozens packed the meeting Tuesday night on the fate of the resort.

Planners recommend allowing the zip line operation year-round, from 9a.m. until sunset. Hidden Valley agreed to move one zip line and the committee approved a new section for another line.

Hidden Valley owners say they needed the year-round zip line to stay in business. Neighbors are worried about increased noise and traffic.

The Wildwood City Council has the final say at its next meeting scheduled on January 22nd.