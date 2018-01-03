× Trump dissolves voter fraud commission

The White House has dissolved President Donald Trump’s much-touted commission on election fraud, it announced Wednesday.

“Despite substantial evidence of voter fraud, many states have refused to provide the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity with basic information relevant to its inquiry,” the White House said in a statement. “Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense, today I signed an executive order to dissolve the commission, and have asked the Department of Homeland Security to review these issues and determine next courses of action.”