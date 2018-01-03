New police chief lays out plan to combat violent crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The new chief of the St. Louis police department sat down with Fox 2's Elliott Davis Wednesday to talk about his plans for fighting crime.

Chief John Hayden was a Major at the St. Louis police department before being chosen by Mayor Krewson to lead the department.

He told Elliott Davis today that he will do his best to bring down the number of murders that beset the city in 2017.

He says he plans to make better use of units like mobile reserve and other special operations units in high crime areas with a lot of violence.

Chief Hayden was the commander of the north patrol for 2 years. In that time murders spike in certain neighborhoods in North City. Chief Hayden says he didn't get all of what he needed to combat crime in the area.

Elliott asked Chief Hayden about whether the selection test itself was fair, considering the shoddy treatment of former acting chief Lawrence O'Toole.

Protestors at an open forum shouted down O'Toole who could barely make his presentation.

Chief Hayden says O'Toole did get treated unfairly but he adds there was no reason to throw out the test and start over