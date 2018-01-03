× Illinois American Water issues boil order to Metro East

Illinois American Water has issued a boil order to customers in the Metro East. Due to the impact of frigid temperatures, it is necessary for customers to boil water for drinking and cooking. Customers are also required to conserve water use.

In addition, Illinois American Water’s water quality team will be switching treatment to a form of chlorine known as “free chlorine,” which does not contain ammonia.

According to the senior manager of field operations and production, Karen Cooper, “the continuous cold weather has caused an increase in water main breaks and resulted in a loss of pressure across Illinois American Water’s distribution system, resulting in necessary changes to water service.”

The Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District is asking customers to conserve water as well. The Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District provides water service to customers in Cahokia, Centreville and parts of East St. Louis.

The affected area for Illinois American Water customers can be viewed on this map link: http://arcg.is/yfX8y.

Boil Water Order

Customers should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses. The boil water order is being issued in accordance with Illinois EPA regulations. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.

Water Conservation

Customers in the Metro East service area are also required to conserve water and to restrict all non-essential water use until further notice. Customers should refrain from non-critical uses like running dishwashers and washing machines at this time.

Water Treatment Change

In addition, our water quality team is switching treatment to a form of chlorine known as “free chlorine,” which does not contain ammonia. Illinois American Water has used this stronger disinfectant in the past and made a similar, temporary switch in the fall while flushing water mains and fire hydrants. Chlorine is commonly used in public water systems as a disinfectant and is monitored closely by our water quality professionals During the temporary treatment change, customers may experience a more noticeable chlorine taste or odor in their water. There is no reason for concern. This is due to the switch in chlorine types. Institutions with additional water purification filters for special needs, for instance Hospitals and Dialysis Centers, have been contacted about this work and are aware of the treatment change. If a customer has a health care or home health care need that requires purified or filtered water, they should reach out to their healthcare provider with any questions.