How cold is too cold for school children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - Parents are asking area school districts, “How cold is too cold?” A wind chill advisory will be in effect Thursday morning when students head to the bus stop. For some districts, the key is making sure buses are ready to roll in the morning so kids will not be stranded a bus stops.

The Parkway School District shared a letter with parents Wednesday indicating the school district will have classes Thursday. The letter indicates the district has been working all week to ensure buses and buildings will be ready to go.

The district uses the National Weather Service’s wind chill chart as a guide when determining whether to close school or reduce recess time due to cold temperatures. Anytime the temperature reached a point at which exposed skin could experience frostbite, the district considers closing school.

“Having our busses warm and everybody really working together, we think it’ll be a safe morning,” said Parkway Superintendent Dr. Keith Marty.

The superintendent said the district connects heaters to buses overnight to make sure they start in the morning. He said the district closely monitors weather conditions and makes decisions based on safety.