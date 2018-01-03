× Cahokia urging customers to conserve water

CAHOKIA, Il. _Water company repair crews have faced huge challenges this week, with more than 200 water main breaks in the St. Louis metro area. As a result, the Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District is asking customers to conserve water.

The supplier to the district, Illinois American Water Company says due to the excessive amount of water main breaks in the area they are asking residents to save water.

The Commonfields of Cahokia Public Water District provides water service to customers in Cahokia, Centreville and parts of East St. Louis.