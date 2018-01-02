Wildwood holds public hearing on Hidden Valley zip line proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO – The future of the Hidden Valley Ski Resort expected to draw a big crowd Monday night.

The resort wants to add a new attraction, but some communities near the resort are pushing back against the proposal.

The ongoing debate has pitted Hidden Valley against the City of Wildwood and concerned neighbors.

The resort is looking at ways to utilize as much of its space as possible, and how to boost revenue at the resort.

But the future for the resort's expansion plans are uncertain at the moment.

That`s why tonight at a public hearing we might get a final decision whether the business will get to add a zip line that it has been proposing.

According to Hidden Valley’s owners, it needs to operate the lines year-round and during all daylight hours in order to stay in business beyond this ski season.

But the city and neighbors want to limit zip line operations from April to October and from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Neighbors are concerned about noise the year-round operation will bring, among other things.

A final decision is not expected tonight, but could happen on January 22nd.