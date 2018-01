Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - One of the most recognized days in the month of January is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. With children beginning to understand differences as young as six months of age, it's never too early for parents to teach their children to appreciate, understand, and value diversity. Steve Zwolak, CEO of the LUME Institute , visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss the importance of children learning about diversity and how parents can begin that teaching process.