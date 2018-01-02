Sheriff’s deputy killed in crash was a Belleville East HS graduate

BELLEVILLE, IL – A former Belleville East High School graduate has died in a car accident.
Davidson County Sheriff’s officer Joseph Gilmore passed away New Year’s Day after an accident on I-24 in Tennessee.
The sheriff’s office says Officer Gilmore had been with the department for 11 months and was traveling to the St. Louis area to visit relatives.
The sheriff’s office released the following statement:
“We are all grieving as we are finding out about the unexpected loss of Officer Joseph Gilmore. For the short time he was with us, he was part of our family. Thoughts and prayers are with those who worked closely with him and his loved ones.”
According to the Belleville News-Democrat, Gilmore attended Grant Elementary School in Fairview Heights and graduated from Belleville East High School in 2010.