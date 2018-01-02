Sheriff’s deputy killed in crash was a Belleville East HS graduate

BELLEVILLE, IL – A former Belleville East High School graduate has died in a car accident.

Davidson County Sheriff’s officer Joseph Gilmore passed away New Year’s Day after an accident on I-24 in Tennessee.

The sheriff’s office says Officer Gilmore had been with the department for 11 months and was traveling to the St. Louis area to visit relatives.

The sheriff’s office released the following statement:

“We are all grieving as we are finding out about the unexpected loss of Officer Joseph Gilmore. For the short time he was with us, he was part of our family. Thoughts and prayers are with those who worked closely with him and his loved ones.”

According to the Belleville News-Democrat, Gilmore attended Grant Elementary School in Fairview Heights and graduated from Belleville East High School in 2010.

Rest in Peace Joe Gilmore. You will be missed forever. You were a big part of this program and always a part of my family. — BEast Basketball (@East_Basketball) January 2, 2018

So sad to hear this! Such a wonderful young man! Prayers for his family and friends! https://t.co/xQGMWWZS2x — Andrea Linder Seipp (@andreaseipp) January 2, 2018

This is terrible news. Joe was a great kid to see around campus. Liked being a Lancer, a basketball player, and bonding with staff and peers. Prayers to his family and friends. Rest In Peace, Joe. https://t.co/Y465oSXu7m — BELancerBVB (@BELancerBVB) January 2, 2018

He will be missed by his friends, family, and the community he served. https://t.co/ObTRD4i7sQ — Aaron Kremmel (@BEAthTrainer) January 2, 2018

Lancer Family, we lost a good one this morning. Please keep Joe’s family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time. @East_Basketball @BEaLancer201 https://t.co/nwWY9UYHf7 — BellevilleEastSports (@BTHSEastLancers) January 2, 2018