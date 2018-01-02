Police and EMS personnel partner to check on homeless in bitter cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday night the bitterly cold temperatures in the Metro Area aren’t letting up. The City of St. Louis is trying a new approach tonight to make sure people are staying safe in the elements.

Every night police officers and volunteers check to make sure people who haven`t gotten into a shelter are okay. But tonight, they are bringing medical professionals along with them to check the homeless.

St. Louis police officer Larry Dampier says every night he checks on individuals who are out in these elements and not in shelters.

With wind chill temperatures below freezing, Dampier says he needed medical professionals who could help determine if a person is suffering from frostbite or hypothermia.

For the first time EMS professionals are joining Dampier as his makes his nightly rounds.

The goal is to get everyone into shelters.

The Director of Human Services Irene Agustin says people meet at the city’s shelter, the Biddle House around 5:30 pm and then are taken to other warming shelters and churches.

Agustin also said, “St. Louis Winter Outreach are looking for hats, gloves, coats, blankets and I know the St. Patrick Center, they do three meals a day so they need utensils and another think they are asking for is coffee, because they operate as a day shelter so people can stay warm during the daytime.”

She says this has been a collaborative effort with the city, Winter Outreach and other nonprofits. But the number of days of consecutively cold weather it is taking a toll on some of the shelters and volunteers.

If you have something to donate, you can drop it off at the St. Patrick Center or call the housing help line at 314-802-5444.