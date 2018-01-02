‘Fixer Upper’ stars Chip and Joanna Gaines expecting fifth child

WACO, Texas – It’s official!

Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper announced they are expecting their fifth child.

“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT),” Chip Gaines said in an Instagram post.

The Gaines have four children: Drake, Ella Rose, Duke, and Emmie Kay.

Back in September, they announced the show, Fixer Upper, would end after its 5th season, but they would continue to renovate homes.

“Though our Fixer Upper chapter is coming to a close, we aren’t done with Waco. We aren’t done renovating homes. We aren’t done designing things to make your home your favorite place on earth. We aren’t done working towards restoration in all things or helping out those who could use a hand. In fact, in all of these of things, we are just getting started.”