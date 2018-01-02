Exclusive: Surveillance video shows duo casing cars at chesterfield dog park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO – Surveillance video from a Chesterfield dog park shows a pair of men wanted for several vehicle break-ins.

The men are riding in a black sedan – possibly a Dodge Charger – and are seen entering Eberwein Dog Park on Old Baxter Road the afternoon of December 16. Their vehicle pulls into a parking spot. Moments later, the driver, wearing a bright blue shirt, can be seen peering into the windows of a black van.

“As you can see from the video, it appears they were definitely casing cars, looking for the easiest opportunity,” Chesterfield Sgt. Keith Rider said.

The two men eventually give up on that van and set their eyes on a second vehicle parked nearby. But they take off, and later find a vehicle parked farther down the lot.

“He did find something and broke the window out and took what was in there,” Rider said.

The man wearing the blue shirt is believed to be the same man seen entering a Walgreen’s store that same day, December 16. Police say he and another man used a stolen credit card after breaking into a vehicle at the Jewish Community Center in Chesterfield.

Police believe the duo could also be linked to break-ins at the Chesterfield YMCA, Faust Park, and Sports Fusion. It is possible the two men are linked to a larger criminal operation, Rider said.

“They’re doing it in the middle of the day. It’s very brazen. We definitely want to get them off the streets.”

Rider said it while the investigation continues, there is a reminder for drivers to not leave valuables in plain sight. During the holidays – and even afterwards – it is common for people to let down the guard.

”Post-holidays as well. People get distracted with many sorts of things and they’ll forget they let their purse on the chair,” he said.

Anyone who recognizes the men should contact the Chesterfield Police Department.