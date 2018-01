Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Crews are investigating a hotel fire in downtown St. Louis. It started on the second floor of America's Best Value Inn, in the 1100 block of North 3rd Street. The hotel is being evacuated.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will keep you updated as details become available.

America's Best Value Inn is next door to Lumiere Place Casino.