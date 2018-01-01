× Where you can recycle your Christmas tree

ST. LOUIS – Christmas has come and gone, so what do you do with your old Christmas tree? Officials suggests recycling it.

The trees have to be free of all ornaments and decorations. The trees will be ground into mulch, or turned into chips for wood paths along walking trails.

St. Charles County is accepting recycled trees starting Monday at six locations, including Laurel Park in St. Peters, Recycle Works (Central and West), Progress Park in Wentzville, and Founders Park in Lake St. Louis until January 13.

In Illinois, Edwardsville will collect live trees at the Robert C. Stille Community Park on Center Grove Road. Or you can give your old tree to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake in Illinois, to be submerged as a fish shelter.

St. Louis City allows tree drop offs at Forest Park, O’Fallon Park, and Carondelet Park.