× Police investigating double homicide in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police detectives have been called to an area near the 5900 block of Hodiamont for a double homicide.

According to police 2 male victims were shot in the head. Both victims were declared deceased at the scene.

A Fox2 crew at the scene says over 50 shell casing were found in the 6100 block Kennerly Avenue.

Police believe the scenes at both Hodiamont and Kennerly are related to the double homicide.

The shootings mark the first homicides of 2018 in the City of St. Louis.