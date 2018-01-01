× Florissant man charged with New Year’s Eve accidental killing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 23-year-old Florissant man Monday in connection with an accidental killing on New Year’s Eve.

According to Office Benjamin Granda, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the homicide occurred around 11:25 a.m. in the 11300 block of Bristol Rock Road.

Police found the victim, 22-year-old Eric Clark, inside a vehicle parked outside his home. He’d been shot in the chest and was pronounced dead. The suspect, identified as Devin Booker, was apprehended at the scene.

Investigators determined the two men were sitting in the car comparing firearms. Clark was seated in the driver’s seat and Booker was in the rear passenger seat. Booker was playing with his loaded .45 caliber handgun by racking the slide back and forth with his finger on the trigger. After emptying the magazine from the gun, Booker pulled the trigger as the gun was pointed toward the victim. The gun fired and Clark was struck.

Booker admitted to firing the weapon, Granda said.

Booker was charged with one count of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He remains in custody on a $25,000 bond.